Chandler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,734 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.38. The stock had a trading volume of 113,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,300. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.