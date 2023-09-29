Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.97-12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% yr/yr or $65.4-67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.15 billion. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $11.97-$12.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Shares of ACN opened at $300.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average is $299.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

