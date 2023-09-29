Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.10 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. 2,698,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,704,475. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

