Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,969 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

