Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $207.78 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.30. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

