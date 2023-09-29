NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lifted to Hold at Williams Trading

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

NIKE stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

