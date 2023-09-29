iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Lifted by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. 85,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,259. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

