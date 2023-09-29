Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 600,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.70.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

