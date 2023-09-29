Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.0% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,015,000 after buying an additional 372,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.23. 137,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.