Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,838. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 98,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.