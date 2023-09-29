Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $655.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,123. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

