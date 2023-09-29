Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,970,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.27. 99,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

