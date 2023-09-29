Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 114,612 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,612 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of MetLife worth $43,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. 761,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

