Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

