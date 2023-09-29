Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.08. The stock had a trading volume of 796,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,069. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.