Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $192,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.35. 166,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,143. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

