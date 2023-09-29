Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $447.28 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day moving average of $457.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

