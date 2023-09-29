Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Zscaler by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,858 shares of company stock valued at $22,448,152. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,273. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.39. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZS

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.