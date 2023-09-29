Chandler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
