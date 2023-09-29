Essex Savings Bank Sells 426 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

