Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $9.58 on Friday, hitting $1,848.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,913.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,929.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

