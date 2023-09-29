Day & Ennis LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. 268,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.