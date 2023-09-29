Day & Ennis LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. 268,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
