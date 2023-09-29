Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

