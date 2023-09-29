Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 971 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.69. 4,187,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,748,857. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

