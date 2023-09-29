Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

