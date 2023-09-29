Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

