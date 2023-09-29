TFG Advisers LLC Sells 229 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $9,831,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.43. The stock had a trading volume of 123,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,520. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

