Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,060. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

