Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after buying an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,981,152 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

