RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.03. 821,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

