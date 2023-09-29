FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 172,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,533. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.