Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $216.16. 196,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,199. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.53.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.