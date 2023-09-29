FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.98. 289,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,552. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $512.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.66.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.