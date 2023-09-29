Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

VLO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.01. 247,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,744. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

