Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Tesla makes up approximately 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

