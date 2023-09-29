Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,123 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $136,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UNH opened at $510.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $472.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.