Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.