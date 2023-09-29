Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.