Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.4% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3,212.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $510.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $472.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

