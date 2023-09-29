Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 511,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

