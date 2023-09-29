SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 723,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

