SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 723,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

