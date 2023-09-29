Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,322. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

