Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $298,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 934,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

