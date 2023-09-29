Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,115 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

