Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after acquiring an additional 165,155 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after buying an additional 73,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. 226,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,299. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.