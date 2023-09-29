Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $80.52 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 21.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.23. The stock had a trading volume of 525,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.