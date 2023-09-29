Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. 1,458,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

