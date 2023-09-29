Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.31-5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Paychex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.74 EPS.

Paychex stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

