Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 509 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,581,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,139,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.69. 2,093,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288,178. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.