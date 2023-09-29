Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARKK traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 4,582,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,539,629. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

